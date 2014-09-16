BLOOMING GROVE Pa. Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday named Matthew Eric Frein, described as an anti-law enforcement survivalist, as the prime suspect in the deadly ambush of two troopers outside their barracks.
An arrest warrant was secured for Frein, 31, of nearby Canadensis, Pennsylvania, state police commissioner Frank Noonan told a news conference.
The shooting late Friday outside the Blooming Grove barracks about 100 miles north of Philadelphia killed Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass, 31.
