Future's self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES Rapper Future topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.
ATLANTA A man shot to death last week on an Atlanta interstate while driving a $400,000 sports car was identified Monday as James D. Lewiel, a 41-year-old rapper known as "OG Double Dee," a police spokeswoman said.
Lewiel was driving a Maybach sports car when he was shot to death late Thursday on Interstate 20 by someone in a white sport utility vehicle, said DeKalb County police spokeswoman Mekka Parish.
No arrests have been made, Parish said. "We have not determined the motive. It's still an active investigation."
In an online video nine months ago, Atlanta rapper Future introduced Lewiel as the newest member of Future's recording label, Freebandz.
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray)
LOS ANGELES Rapper Future topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.
GAZA Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their compatriot Yaqoub Shaheen on Saturday in "Arab Idol", a hugely popular Middle East television talent show on the Dubai-based channel MBC1.
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.