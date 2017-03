WASHINGTON Federal authorities plan to investigate the shooting at Charleston, South Carolina church that left nine dead as a hate crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The probe, which involves the department's Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina, will be "parallel to and cooperative with the state's investigation," the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)