U.S. President Barack Obama (C) is greeted as he arrives to deliver a eulogy duringfuneral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a eulogy in honor of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that for too long Americans have been "blind" to the "unique mayhem" caused by gun violence in this country.

While delivering a eulogy for slain Charleston pastor Clementa Pinckney, Obama said it would be a betrayal of the pastor's memory if the country does not address issues such as racism and gun violence.

Pinckney was among the nine people who died when a gunman opened fire during Bible study last week.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Lambert)