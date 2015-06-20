A car which police believe belongs to a suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting of several people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen in a still image from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department/Handout via Reuters

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while delivering remarks in reaction to the shooting deaths of nine people at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, from the podium in the press briefing room of the White House in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting of several people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen in stills from CCTV footage on a poster released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Dylann Roof is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Lexington County Sheriff' Department. Roof, a 21-year-old white gunman accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested on June 18, 2015, said U.S. officials, who are investigating the attack as a hate crime. REUTERS/Lexington County Sheriff' Department/Handout via Reuters

Reverend Richard Harkness (L) holds hands with Reverend Jack Lewin as the whole church sings 'We Shall Overcome' at the close of a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Jake Stephens pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sister Mary Thecla, from the Daughters of St. Paul, prays outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An investigator arrives at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) walks between television interviews outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marie Goff wipes tears from her eyes during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool -

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (C) walks between television interviews outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Investigators arrive at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the public continue to pay their respects and leave flowers outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sister Mary Thecla, from the Daughters of St. Paul, prays outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015, two days after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners hug after praying outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dylann Roof is seen in this June 18, 2015 handout booking photo provided by Charleston County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit televison at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

Allen and Georgette Sanders bring flowers to pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Patricia Bailey prays at a makeshift memorial outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A handout photograph posted to a website with a racist manifesto appears to show Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's Charleston church massacre, posing with a handgun in an unknown location, in this photo with a digital timestamp of April 7, 2015. Handout via Reuters

A handout photograph showing what appears to be Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's Charleston church massacre, posing with wax figures at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina posted to a website with a racist manifesto including this photo with a digital timestamp of August 3. 2014. Handout via Reuters

A handout photograph posted to a website with a racist manifesto appears to show Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's Charleston church massacre, posing with a Confederate flag in an unknown location, in this photo with a digital timestamp of May 11, 2015. Handout via Reuters

A handout photograph posted to a website with a racist manifesto appears to show Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's Charleston church massacre, posing with a burning American Flag in an unknown location, in this photo with a digital timestamp of May 11, 2015. Handout via Reuters

CHARLESTON, S.C. Dylann Roof, the suspect in Wednesday's church massacre in Charleston, appears to have written a racist manifesto, posing in photographs with a handgun and standing in front of a Confederate military museum and plantation slave houses.

The photos and text surfaced on a website on Saturday. Reuters could not immediately confirm who created the website or the authenticity of the photographs posted on it. An FBI spokesman in Columbia, South Carolina, declined to comment on the website or its contents.

Many of the local landmarks shown in the photos appeared chosen to highlight Charleston's segregated past and to touch a nerve with the city's black community by singling out sites with a special importance and sensitivity in African-American history.

Roof, a 21-year-old white man, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murders of nine African-Americans at the Emanuel African Methodist Church in downtown Charleston. Authorities say he spent an hour in an evening Bible study group at the historically black church before opening fire on the parishioners.

The text posted on the site outlines the author's view of the superiority of white people and says they have no reason to feel guilt about the treatment of African-Americans. The author provides an "explanation" for taking some unspecified action.

"I have no choice ... I chose Charleston because it is most historic city in my state, and at one time had the highest ratio of blacks to Whites in the country."

Among the photos on the site are a close-up of a .45 caliber handgun, the same type of weapon that police say was used to carry out the church shootings.

Other images show a young man who strongly resembles Roof. One shows the man holding the handgun and a small Confederate flag. He is also pictured on a beach crouching by white supremacist symbols scrawled in the sand.

The website surfaced as mourners arrived in Charleston from around the United States on Saturday to pay their respects to those killed. Services were planned throughout the day ahead of a rally in Columbia, the state capital, later in the evening.

The massacre was the latest in the series of bloody mass shootings in the United State that have reignited a debate over gun control in a country where the right to own firearms is constitutionally protected.

President Barack Obama has called for gun law reforms, and in extracts of an interview posted on Saturday he blamed public apathy and what he called a tight "grip" on Congress of the National Rifle Association, the powerful U.S. gun lobby, for blocking stricter laws.

The killings were shattering to a city steeped in history. Charleston was an important port city during the American Civil War in the 1860's, pitting the breakaway Confederate states against the Union Army under the control of the U.S. federal government.

The main issue dividing the country was slavery, with the rebel Southern states insisting on their right to decide for themselves whether to allow a practice they saw as vital to their plantation economy.

CROWDS GATHER OUTSIDE CHURCH

The Emanuel African Methodist Church will reopen for worship on Sunday, Reverend Ronnie Brailsford, pastor of the Bethel African Methodist Church in Columbia said on Saturday. Church officials in Charleston could not be reached for comment.

Crowds gathered outside the church from early on Saturday. At the memorial site in front of the church, the oldest African-American congregation in the southern United States, flowers were laid six feet (two meters) deep in places.

Placards and signs offered words of solace and prayer but also frustration at another act of gun violence.

Monte Talmadge, a 63-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, drove nearly 300 miles (480 km) overnight from Raleigh, North Carolina, and sat in a camping chair across the street from the church.

"There was an overwhelming feeling that made me drive here," he said. "A church is a place of worship, not a place for killing."

At a weekly farmers market in Charleston's Marion Square park, a few hundred yards (meters) from the church, residents sat shaded from the sun to eat lunch. Live music was played from a stage. Earlier a group of about 75 people gathered to for gospel singing and prayer in the park.

At Wragg Mall in Charleston later on Saturday evening, a few hundred people gathered at a park to march down to the Emanuel church a few blocks away. Many were dressed in black and carried flowers to lay in front of the church.

Residents from across the area were expected to gather in the early evening on the Ravanel Bridge, one of Charleston's main thoroughfares, connecting the city with Mount Pleasant across the Cooper River. Local organizers hoped some 3,000 people would join hands along the bridge's footpath.

The first demonstration since the shooting was scheduled for 6 p.m. in Columbia. Activists were calling for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the state house because of what some people see as its racist associations.

The flag was removed from the roof of the state house in 2000 and placed on a monument to the confederate soldier near the legislature. Calls were growing for its removal.

(Writing by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by Harriet McLeod in Charleston and Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)