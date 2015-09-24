A wooden cross adorns a gravesite at the St James AME Church Cemetery before mourners attend the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

CHARLESTON, S.C. Relatives of the nine people slain at a historic black Charleston church, as well as survivors of the June shooting, will share in $2.5 million donated from around the world to benefit the families, Mayor Joe Riley said on Thursday.

"This bigoted hateful act touched the hearts of citizens around the world," Riley said as the city made public its plan for distributing money from the Mother Emanuel Hope Fund, which received gifts of $5 to $25,000 from 6,500 people, as well as several larger corporate donations.

Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white man, has been charged with 33 federal hate crimes for what authorities say was a racially motivated shooting rampage at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He also faces state murder charges for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Several other funds established for the church and families have not begun distributions, including a $3 million college scholarship fund for Emanuel members that was given anonymously.

The mayor said the city's Hope Fund, created the day after the massacre, was also used to cover $300,000 in funeral expenses for the victims, who included Emanuel's pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

The remaining money will become available in about 10 days, said attorney Joe Rice with the firm Motley Rice in Charleston, part of a team of 42 local attorneys who donated time to come up with a distribution formula.

The formula divides 55 percent of the $2.5 million in contributions among the nine victims' beneficiaries, as designated under a state law for those who die without a will, attorneys said.

The next 25 percent will be split among five survivors of the shooting. Three were attending a Bible study session where the killings occurred, and two were in church administrative offices.

Another 10 percent will aid surviving minors of the victims.

Surviving adult dependents will receive the next 5 percent of the total contributions, to be used for their continuing education.

The final 5 percent will be placed in a special needs fund from which families can seek claims of up to $2,500 at a time.

Relatives and survivors could qualify for distributions under multiple categories, according to an attorney involved.

"This money will help my family tremendously," said Daniel L. Simmons Jr., son of slain minister the Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr., praising the city for its transparency.

