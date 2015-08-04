Tremaine Wilbourn, the suspect, in the shooting death of Memphis police officer Sean Bolton, is shown in this Memphis Police Department photo released on August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Memphis Police Department/Handout via Reuters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. A man accused of fatally shooting a Memphis police officer is due to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday, two days after he turned himself in and was jailed on a bond of almost $10 million.

Tremaine Wilbourn, 29, surrendered to federal marshals on Monday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation placed him on its top-10 fugitives list and started a manhunt. The arraignment before the Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court Division will be through a video link.

Wilbourn is accused of fatally shooting police officer Sean Bolton, 33, multiple times during a scuffle Saturday. Bolton had pulled up to a parked car and apparently interrupted a drug deal, Memphis police said.

Police said Wilbourn was a passenger in the car. The driver had previously surrendered to police and was released without charge.

Wilbourn was on parole after serving a 10-year sentence for bank robbery.

Bolton, a former Marine, was the third Memphis police officer to be shot and killed in the past four years.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Bill Trott)