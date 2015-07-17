The father of a suspected gunman who killed four Marines in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday was investigated several years ago for "possible ties to a foreign terrorist organization," the New York Times reported.

Citing unnamed law enforcement officials, the paper said the gunman's father was at one point on a terrorist watch list and was questioned while on a trip overseas.

The paper quoted an official as cautioning that the investigation was several years old and had not generated any information on the son. The father was eventually removed from the watch list, the paper quoted the official as saying.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

