WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday that U.S. officials would be thorough and prompt about getting answers after a suspected gunman opened fire at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing four Marines.

Obama expressed his condolences to the victims' families. The suspected gunman was fatally shot in the incident.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)