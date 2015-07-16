WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Thursday that four U.S. military personnel were killed and one was wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday, and the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed the four killed were Marines.

"We can confirm that four DoD (Defense Department) service members were tragically killed and one wounded in two separate shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee today," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said the shootings took place at a Network Operations Support Center operated by the U.S. Navy and at an armed forces recruiting center. The U.S. Marine Corps said in a tweet that the four slain personnel were Marines.

The Pentagon and Marine Corps said the names of the victims would be released after their next of kin had been notified.

