SAN ANTONIO, Tex One man was killed and two wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a shopping mall in the west Texas town of Odessa, police say.

Police say officers went to the Music City Mall on a report that people were refusing to leave a sports bar inside, which was then followed by reports of shots fired.

Detectives say Pablo Jimenez, 23, was rushed to the hospital but died of his wounds. A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were hospitalized.

"This was a fight that began at the bar at closing time," said Odessa Police Lieutenant Pete Marquez. He said the shooting may have been gang related, and police are searching for a suspect.

According to its web site, Music City Mall is the largest mall between Fort Worth and El Paso. Marquez said the rest of the mall was closed when the shooting happened and no patrons were threatened.

