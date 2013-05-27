A Texas gunman who killed one person and wounded five others before being shot to death by police was stationed at a North Carolina Marine base, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Monday.

The gunman was identified as Esteban Smith, 23, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, the agency said in a statement.

Camp Lejeune is home to several Marine Corps commands, including the 2nd Marine Division, and a Navy unit. A spokesman for the military base was not immediately available for comment.

Firing randomly from his pickup truck on Sunday, Smith killed a 41-year-old woman and wounded five people, including the county sheriff, in Concho County, about 250 miles southwest of Dallas, authorities said.

The gunman was killed in a shootout with a Highway Patrol trooper and a game warden who arrived to assist the sheriff, the statement said.

Authorities recovered an assault rifle, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Smith.

