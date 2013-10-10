AUSTIN, Texas Four men were found shot dead in a house north of Dallas after police got a call from a woman who had stopped by and discovered their bodies in a front room, the chief of police said on Thursday.

Police said they have no information on a motive, but that murder-suicide has been ruled out.

The men, ranging in age from late teens to early 30s, were found by police in Paris, Texas, about 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The woman caller is not considered a suspect in the shootings, said Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley, Jr.

Paris is about 100 miles north of Dallas.

Two male acquaintances of the victims who had been at the home earlier in the evening were questioned, and one was arrested on an unrelated charge, Hundley said.

The victims were identified as Romello Dewain Steward, 18; Devante Akins, 21; Brijonne Rashad Woods, 24; all of Paris, and Billy Charles Carey, 32 of Garland.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks; editing by Gunna Dickson)