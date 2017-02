AUSTIN, Texas Five people were wounded in a suburban Houston shooting on Sunday, with one of the victims flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, the Harris County Sheriff's office said.

Further details on the shooting in Channelview, located about 15 miles east of Houston, were not immediately available.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Chris Reese)