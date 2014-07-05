A shooter opened fire into a crowd at a Caribbean festival in Houston in the early hours of Saturday, critically wounding one man and injuring three others, and police said they were looking for the attacker.

In addition to the four men hurt in the shooting, two women were hurt in the stampede for the exits that followed the attack, which occurred at 1:55 a.m. local time, Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva said .

Of those wounded in the shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition and three men were taken to area hospitals with less severe injuries, police said.

About 30 off-duty police officers were providing security for the event, but they were standing on the perimeter of the arena, not inside where the shooting occurred, police said. No arrests have been made.

A representative for the Houston Caribbean Festival could not be reached for comment.

