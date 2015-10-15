DALLAS A Texas man has been charged with murder on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at a parking lot fight after a Dallas Cowboys game, police said on Thursday.

Arlington Police said Marvin Rodriguez, 28, is suspected of shooting Richard Sells, 43, in the neck on Sunday when Sells tried to break up a fight at a tailgate party in the AT&T Stadium lot after the Cowboys lost to the New England Patriots.

Rodriguez held a gun to the head of another man, but let him go, then got in another fight and fired at Sells, police said.

Sells died on Wednesday evening at a Fort Worth hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

A GoFundMe page set up by Sells' family said he was recently engaged and expecting a daughter.

Rodriguez is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and can face up to life in prison.

A lawyer for Rodriguez was not listed in online jail records. His bond was set at $300,000.

