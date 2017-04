Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence, including a rifle, where two gunmen were shot dead after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that it was still "too early to tell" if the two gunmen killed in Garland, Texas, on Sunday were tied to Islamic State.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said many people try to capitalize on the influence of the militant group by claiming allegiance when they are not directly affiliated.

