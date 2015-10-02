RICHMOND, Va. A police search of Virginia Commonwealth University on Friday turned up no gunman after the school issued an alert that a possible armed person had been sighted on campus, university officials said.

The incident occurred a day after day after a gunman shot and killed nine people at an Oregon community college.

Police searched the area and were unable to confirm the information, the Richmond university said in a later alert. Police are continuing to monitor the area.

"Everybody's a little nervous," said Pam Lepley, a spokeswoman for the university. No active shooter had been reported, she added.

There are 31,163 students enrolled and 2,229 full-time faculty members at the university, according to the school website.

