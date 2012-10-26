WASHINGTON The suspect in an August shooting at a conservative Washington advocacy group pleaded not guilty on Friday to new charges that include terrorism.

The suspect, Floyd Corkins II, was indicted by a grand jury this week on seven new District of Columbia offenses in the August 15 shooting at the Family Research Council.

Corkins, of Herndon, Virginia, pleaded not guilty in a brief hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Roberts. The charges include committing an act of terrorism while armed, attempted murder while armed, aggravated assault while armed, and weapons charges.

Corkins is the first person charged under a 2002 District anti-terrorism law. The indictment incorporates his original federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and District assault and firearm charges, and he has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A former volunteer at a Washington gay and lesbian community center, Corkins is alleged to have shot a guard at the Family Research Council, which lobbies against same-sex marriage.

He told the guard, "I don't like your politics" before opening fire with a pistol, according to court documents.

Roberts scheduled a status hearing for December 3 to give Corkins' attorney time to review the new charges.

