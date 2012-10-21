An FBI agent looks over the Brookfield Square mall parking lot in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Police patrol the Brookfield Square mall parking lot in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting on Sunday in a Wisconsin spa, Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus said at a news conference. REUTERS/John Gress

An FBI tactical team patrols outside the Brookfield Square mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Tushaus speaks during a news conference outside the Brookfield Square mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Radcliffe Franklin Haughton, 45, of Brown Deer, Wisconsin, is pictured in this undated handout photo. Haughton is being sought by police in connection with a shooting in Brookfield, Wisconsin October 21, 2012, in which seven people were shot. REUTERS/Brookfield Police Department/Handout.

The Azana Salon and Spa is seen in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012, where three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting, Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus said at a news conference. REUTERS/John Gress

Police stand guard outside the Boston Store, part of the Brookfield Square mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Investigators prepare to enter the Azana Salon and Spa in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012, where three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting, Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus said at a news conference. REUTERS/John Gress

MILWAUKEE The lone suspect in a mass shooting at a spa in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, Brookfield police said.

The suspected gunman was identified as 45-year-old Radcliffe Haughton, a resident of Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

The shooting incident at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield left at least three people dead and four others injured, according to authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether Haughton was being counted as among the victims. Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus told reporters that the area was "still an active scene."

(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Steve Gorman)