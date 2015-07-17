A manhunt was underway in northern Maine on Friday for a registered sex offender in a stolen logging truck who is wanted in connection with the shootings of four people, police said.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Lord, 35, was described as armed and dangerous, Maine State Police said. There was no immediate information on the condition of the victims.

The shootings overnight took place in the towns of Lee, Benedicta and Silver Ridge, according to local media reports. The search for Lord was being led by state police out of a temporary command post about 60 miles northeast of Bangor, local media said.

