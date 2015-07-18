Police captured a registered sex offender in northern Maine on Friday suspected of killing two people, wounding three others and abducting a 22-year-old woman, authorities said.

Anthony Lord, 35, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, Maine State Police said. He was taken into custody at his uncle's house in Houlton, Maine, about 100 miles north of Bangor, Maine, near the U.S.-Canadian border.

All three wounded people are expected to survive and other charges are likely later, police said in a statement.

Police said the kidnap victim was Brittany Irish, 22, who was with Lord when he was taken into custody.

Lord is suspected of fatally shooting Irish's boyfriend, Kyle Hewitt, 22, of Caribou, and wounding her mother, Kim Irish, 55, at the Irish home in Benedicta, police said.

He is also suspected of wounding Carlton Eddy, who was driving his pickup truck near the Irish home, police said.

Lord is suspected of fatally shooting Kevin Tozier, 58, of Lee, and wounding Clayton McCarthy, 54, of Mattawamkeag, police said.

State police are expected to work throughout the weekend at several crime scenes. Lord will be held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton until his first court appearance, expected on Monday or Tuesday, police said.

