DANBURY, Connecticut A Connecticut man was accused of murder on Tuesday in the 1984 disappearance of his wife, whom he had reported missing just days after he filed for divorce.

The skeletal remains of Elizabeth Heath were discovered beneath the subflooring of a Newtown, Connecticut, barn as it was renovated two years ago, showing the 32-year-old woman had died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to Newtown police.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her husband John Heath, 68, of Bridgewater, was arrested and appeared on Tuesday in Danbury Superior Court to face murder charges. Bail was set at $1 million.

Land records showed Heath owned the barn property until 2005, when he lost it to foreclosure, local media reported.

He reported his wife missing on April 6, 1984, just days after seeking a divorce, police said.

A pre-trial hearing in the case was set for May 16.

