Golden chariot restored for Thai king's 'ascent to heaven'
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
MIAMI Never mind ants in your pants, what about snakes and tortoises?
That's what authorities at Miami's international airport said they found inside the trousers of a passenger as he tried to board a flight for Brazil.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said the man had seven exotic snakes and three tortoises wrapped in nylon bags that had been stuffed into his pants.
He was discovered as he went through a body scanner at one of the airport's security checkpoints on Thursday and arrested by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials for violating animal trafficking laws.
Authorities declined to identify the man or offer any explanation for his botched attempt at reptile smuggling.
VIENNA Fu Feng and Fu Ban, the famous twin baby pandas born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo, celebrated turning half a year old on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Dozens of topless women, joined by hundreds of fully clothed protesters, demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand the right to sunbathe semi-nude after police asked bare-breasted women to leave a nearby beach.