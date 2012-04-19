U.S. Army Pfc. Kelli Bordeaux is pictured in her military uniform in this undated photograph released by Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office on April 19, 2012. Bordeaux disappeared after leaving a bar late Saturday night in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office/Handout

U.S. Army Pfc. Kelli Bordeaux is pictured in this undated photograph released by Fayetteville Police Department on April 19, 2012. Bordeaux disappeared after leaving a bar late Saturday night in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Fayetteville Police Department/Handout

North Carolina police are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old Fort Bragg soldier last seen at a bar over the weekend, fearing she is in danger, authorities said on Thursday.

Kelli Marie Bordeaux has been missing since leaving the Froggy Bottoms bar in Fayetteville early Saturday morning, Fayetteville police spokesman Gavin MacRoberts said. Her disappearance is being treated as a missing person case.

Police sent dive teams to a pond in Fayetteville on Thursday, but turned up no fresh leads.

"Because her family and the military have said she's not the type of person to go AWOL, we believe that she's in danger," MacRoberts said on Thursday.

A registered sex offender who gave Bordeaux a ride home from Froggy Bottoms told a local television station he had been interviewed twice by police.

Nicholas Holbert told the local ABC affiliate he dropped Bordeaux off at the entrance to her neighborhood at her request and he believed police were targeting him because of his criminal record. He was convicted at 16 of indecent liberties with a 5-year-old child, the television station reported.

Fayetteville Police Chief Tom Bergamine has said Holbert, 25, is cooperating with the investigation, but stopped short of calling him a "person of interest."

Bordeaux is a private first class assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade as a health service specialist, said Fort Bragg spokeswoman Jackie Thomas. A native of St. Cloud, Florida, she joined the military in April 2011 and arrived at the unit in November, Thomas said.

Bordeaux is married to a civilian, and the couple lives in an apartment off-base, MacRoberts said. The police spokesman said it was his understanding that the husband was out of town when Bordeaux disappeared.

(Editing By Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Osterman)