WASHINGTON The FBI said on Thursday it added a former Washington, D.C.-area taxi driver, Liban Haji Mohamed, to its list of "Most Wanted Terrorists" and offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The agency said Mohamed, a Somalia-born naturalized U.S. citizen, was wanted for allegedly providing "material support" to both the Somalia-based Islamist militant group al Shabaab and al Qaeda.

An FBI statement said that before leaving the United States in 2012, with the intent of joining al Shabaab in Somalia, Mohamed drove a taxi and lived in the northern Virginia suburbs. He was believed to still be in Somalia, an FBI official said.

The FBI described Mohamed, 29, as a "close associate" of Zachary Chesser, an American militant who pleaded guilty in October 2010 to sending threatening communications to writers of the "South Park" TV show and to other charges.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter Cooney)