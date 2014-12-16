CHARLESTON, S.C. A man who was South Carolina's longest-serving sheriff will plead guilty to conspiring to harbor illegal immigrants as part of a deal reached in a federal bribery case against him, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

James Metts, 68, had served as sheriff of Lexington County since 1972 before being indicted in June by a federal grand jury on 10 criminal counts and getting suspended from office.

U.S. prosecutors accused him of taking bribes in 2011 and using his law enforcement position to keep illegal immigrants who were employed at a Mexican restaurant owned by a friend from being deported.

Metts conspired with the restaurant owner and a man he hired as a liaison to get detained illegal immigrants out of the Lexington County jail before they could be identified or processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the indictment.

Metts has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for three years of probation, court records show. The conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The plea agreement calls for the government to dismiss the remaining charges against Metts if he abides by its terms.

Metts is due to appear in court in Columbia, South Carolina, on Wednesday. An attorney for the sheriff said he would not comment on the guilty plea until after sentencing, and prosecutors could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech)