WASHINGTON The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a black man by a white South Carolina police officer, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the South Carolina U.S. Attorney's Office will work with the FBI in the investigation. The Department of Justice will take appropriate action in light of the evidence and developments in the state case," the Justice Department said in a statement.Local authorities said on Tuesday they would charge the officer with murder after seeing a video of the shooting taken by a bystander.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)