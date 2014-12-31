A South Carolina man accused of shooting two people who gave him a ride on Christmas Eve and dumping them on the side of an interstate has been arrested on a murder charge, a sheriff said on Wednesday.

John Asher Farrell Villarreal, 22, was jailed on Tuesday after a deputy spotted the car that police said he had stolen six days earlier in what they said appeared to be a random but deadly encounter between the hitchhiker and two strangers.

The car's passenger, Mary Marie Fowler, 43, died of her wounds from the shooting, according to the sheriff's office in Anderson County, South Carolina.

The driver, James Jerry Dobson, 44, was in critical condition on Wednesday, Sheriff John Skipper told a news conference.

"This was a totally random, as we understand it right now, individual picked up on the side of the road," the sheriff said. "We have no indication at this point that he was connected to our two victims."

Skipper said Farrell Villarreal asked the pair for a ride on the morning of Dec. 24 and agreed to pay them $25 to drive him to the Georgia state line.

As they headed south on Interstate 85 in South Carolina, Farrell Villarreal asked Dobson to pull over to allow him to use the bathroom, the sheriff said. He then shot both of the victims using a handgun equipped with a homemade silencer, according to Skipper.

He left them on the shoulder of the highway, dumped their clothing at the next exit and cleaned up the car at a truck stop, the sheriff said.

Skipper said Farrell Villarreal drove on to Georgia but later returned to South Carolina, where he was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and possession of weapons during the commission of a crime.

