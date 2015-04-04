The University of South Carolina has suspended a student for writing a racial slur on a study room whiteboard and will investigate the student for code of conduct violations, according to the school’s president.

A photo circulating on social media sites on Saturday showed a woman compiling a list of factors deemed to cause poor wireless service on campus. At the top of the list was a derogatory term describing blacks. "Incompetent" professors was also on the list.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said a student was suspended as an investigation begins into the incident. He did not release the student’s name or refer to the student as the person in the picture.

“Today, the unfortunate and disappointing act of a student in a study room has challenged the Carolina community to reflect on our values and tell the world what we believe,” Pastides said. “Racist and uncivil rhetoric have no place at the University of South Carolina.”

Pastides said the school has a code called the Carolinia Creed that is centered on respecting other people.

The suspension comes on the heels of several recent moves by U.S. colleges and universities to deal with racism on campus.

Three students were expelled from Pennsylvania's Bucknell University for racist language and derogatory comments about blacks, broadcast on the school's student-run radio station, university officials said on Tuesday.

Connecticut College on Monday held campus-wide counseling and discussions after an offensive posting was found on a professor's Facebook page and racist graffiti in a restroom.

In March, fraternity members at the University of Oklahoma were videoed chanting a racist song. Two of the members were expelled, and the fraternity house was shut down.

