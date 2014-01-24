A student was wounded in a shooting on South Carolina State University's campus on Friday, and authorities were searching for four suspects they believed may have been involved, officials said.

The university locked down the campus in Orangeburg after the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m EST (1430 ET) outside a dormitory, said University Police Chief Mernard Clarkson.

Clarkson did not identify the wounded student or provide details on the victim's condition. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

"The students are safe, and the perimeter of the campus has been secured," the police chief said.

The four suspects were believed to have left the campus, and police were keeping the university locked down in case the suspects returned, Clarkson said.

South Carolina State University is a historically black college, with an enrollment of some 3,200 students. Orangeburg, a city of nearly 14,000 people, is about 75 miles northwest of Charleston.

The shooting was the latest in a rash of gun attacks at schools across the United States.

On Tuesday, a male student was shot and stabbed to death in a classroom at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The day before, a student was shot and critically wounded outside an athletic center at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

Last week, two students were shot at a high school in Philadelphia, another was shot at a high school in Georgia, and two students were shot at a middle school in New Mexico.

