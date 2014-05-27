CHARLESTON S.C. Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are studying videos on YouTube and Instagram and asking people to send any cellphone pictures to help identify gunmen in a weekend shooting that killed three people.

The shooting, in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S. Southeast, occurred during an annual sports motorcycle rally called the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, a popular Memorial Day event.

Late Saturday, police responded to a large street fight in front of an oceanfront motel and were attending to a man who had been shot when more gunshots rang out, officials said.

Several people involved in the fight fled into the hotel when multiple shots were fired at them, killing two men and a woman, police said.

Jamie Williams 28, and Devonte Dantzler, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, Sandra Gaddis Barnwell, 22, died at a local hospital. All three died from gunshot wounds to internal organs, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

A fourth person, Keith Williams, 24, was wounded in the shootings and was being treated at a hospital, the Myrtle Beach Sun News said.

Police say they have obtained a 16-second cellphone video of the street fight filmed by a bystander that shows a man firing gunshots that struck at least one person.

At least five other shootings occurred in Myrtle Beach over the weekend and wounded seven, the Sun News said.

Many citizens, including the mayor, blamed the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, which brings thousands of young people to the beach each year. Some angry Myrtle Beach citizens appeared before the city council on Tuesday to protest the violence and recount problems they experienced during the weekend event.

"I'm fed up with it. I'm tired of it. Young people have no respect," one resident said.

"We told some youths to leave (our property) and they slashed my husband's tires," according to a woman who said she lived near the scene of one of the weekend shootings. "Thursday was the last time I slept."

