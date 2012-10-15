Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria sits in his trailer during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Joerg Mitter/Red Bull/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria steps out from his trailer during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Balaza Gardi/Red Bull/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria steps in to the capsule during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Balaza Gardi/Red Bull/Handout

Crew members celebrate the successful launch during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner will attempt to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He will also attempt to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Balaza Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool/Handout

Eva Baumgartner of Austria watches as the balloon with the capsule carrying her son Felix rises during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Felix Baumgartner will attempt to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He will also attempt to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/ Stefan Aufschnaiter/Red Bull Content Pool/Handout

Family members and friends celebrate the successful jump of pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner was attempting to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He also attempted to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Joerg Mitter/Red Bull/Handout

The crane follows the balloon with the capsule at the flight line during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/ Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool/ /Handout

The crane launches the capsule carrying Felix Baumgartner during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Balaza Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool/Handout

Screens at the mission control shows Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria jump during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner was attempting to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He also attempted to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Stratos Content Pool/Handout

Crew members at the mission control watch the jump of pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner was attempting to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He also attempted to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Joerg Mitter/Red Bull/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrates after successfully completing the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner was attempting to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He also attempted to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool/Handout

Life support engineer Mike Todd of the U.S. and pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria celebrate after Baumgartner successfully completed the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria jumps out of the capsule during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. Baumgartner was attempting to break a 52-year-old record by skydiving from 23 miles (37 km). He also attempted to break the sound barrier while in freefall. REUTERS/Jay Nemeth/Red Bull Stratos Content Pool/Handout

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria is seen on a screen at mission control center in the capsule during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, in this October 14, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/ Stefan Aufschnaiter/Red Bull Content Pool /Handout

ROSWELL, New Mexico An Austrian daredevil leapt into the stratosphere from a balloon near the edge of space 24 miles above Earth on Sunday and safely landed, setting a record for the highest skydive and breaking the sound barrier in the process.

Cheers broke out as Felix Baumgartner, 43, jumped from a skateboard-sized shelf outside the 11-by-8-foot (3.3-by-2.4 meter) fiberglass and acrylic capsule that was carried higher than 128,000 feet by an enormous balloon.

"We love you Felix!" screamed the crowd gathered in a mission control setting at his launch site in Roswell, New Mexico as more than 8 million people watched his feat online.

Baumgartner's body pierced the atmosphere at 833.9 miles per hour, according to preliminary numbers released by Brian Utley, the certification official for the Federation Aeronautic International, at a press conference afterward.

Baumgartner's speed clinched one of his goals: to become the first skydiver to break the sound barrier, typically measured at more than 690 mph. And he did so on the 65th anniversary of legendary American pilot Chuck Yeager's flight shattering the sound barrier on October 14, 1947.

Utley said preliminary figures indicate Baumgartner broke a total of three established world records, including the highest altitude skydive, longest freefall without a parachute and fastest fall achieved during a skydive.

Baumgartner landed safely on the ground and raised his arms in a victory salute just 10 minutes after he stepped into the air. Soon he was hugged by his mother and father, who took their first trip outside Europe to see his historic plunge, and his girlfriend jumped up and wrapped her legs around him.

"It was way harder than I expected," Baumgartner said. Recalling his final words before he stepped into the stratosphere, he said, "Sometimes you have to get up really high to know how small you are."

The Austrian has made a career of risky jumps including skydiving across the English Channel and parachuting off the Petronas Towers in Malaysia.

PREPARATION

Earlier Baumgartner prepared to jump from the pressurized capsule by going through a checklist of 40 items with project adviser Joe Kittinger, holder of a 19-mile high altitude parachute jump record that Baumgartner smashed.

Earlier in the flight, he expressed concern that his astronaut-like helmet was not heating properly.

"This is very serious, Joe," said Baumgartner as the capsule, designed to remain at 55 degrees Fahrenheit ascended in skies where temperatures were expected to plunge below -91.8 F (-67.8 C), according to the project's website. "Sometimes it's getting foggy when I exhale. ... I do not feel heat."

Baumgartner's ascent into the stratosphere took about 2-1/2 hours.

The 30 million-cubic-foot (850,000-cubic-metre) plastic balloon, is about one-tenth the thickness of a plastic bag, or roughly as thin as a dry cleaner bag.

(Additional reporting by Irene Klotz; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Cynthia Osterman)