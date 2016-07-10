Protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of U.S President Barack Obama in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

People watch the entrance of the Palacio Real de Madrid as Spain's King Felipe VI meets with U.S. President Barack Obama inside in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos (2nd R) and his partner Michael Smith (3rd L, obscured) greet U.S. President Barack Obama and Spain's King Felipe (2nd L, back to camera) as Obama arrives aboard Air Force One at Torrejon Air Base in Madrid, Spain July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by Spain's King Felipe as he arrives aboard Air Force One at the Torrejon airbase, outside Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by Spain's King Felipe (R) at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Greenpeace activists hang a banner depicting U.S President Barack Obama at the Metropolis building on Gran Via street in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) introduces U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) to members of the Spanish delegation before welcoming remarks at the Palacio Real de Madrid in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spain's King Felipe VI (center R) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama (center L) and his delegation in the official chambers at the Palacio Real de Madrid in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) delivers remarks after being welcomed by Spain's King Felipe VI at the Palacio Real de Madrid in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spain's King Don Felipe VI delivers welcoming remarks before meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the Palacio Real de Madrid in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

U.S. President Barack Obama boards Air Force One to depart for travel to Naval Station Rota from Torrejon Air Base in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S President Barack Obama waves to journalists as he is escorted by Spain's acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo (R) before boarding Air Force One at the Torrejon airbase, outside Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and U.S. President Barack Obama speak to reporters after their meeting at the Palacio de la Moncloa in Madrid, Spain July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MADRID U.S. President Barack Obama met the king of Spain and acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Sunday, but the trip that was meant to show solidarity with Europe has been overshadowed by violent events in the United States.

The visit is Obama's first to Spain as president. White House officials said it was important for Obama to make the trip, because Spain, which has been without a functioning government since December, was the only major European country he had not traveled to during his presidency.

Obama was supposed to spend two days in Spain after attending a NATO summit in Warsaw where the United States, Spain and other allies pledged to stand united in the face of threats from Russia and fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

But, after a sniper killed five police officers in Dallas on Thursday following the fatal shootings of two black men by police in Louisiana and Minnesota, the White House cut short the trip so Obama could go to Dallas.

Plans for sightseeing in Seville and a town hall meeting with Spanish citizens were canceled. Instead Obama, who landed in Madrid late on Saturday night, squeezed in sessions with King Felipe VI and acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Sunday.

He will also address troops at Naval Station Rota in the southern region of Andalusia, before heading back to the United States on Sunday night.

Speaking alongside King Felipe at Madrid's royal palace, Obama said he wished he could stay longer in Spain, which he said he first visited just before entering law school in his 20s when he was backpacking across Europe.

"We have had a difficult week back in the United States, so my trip is a little abbreviated but I thought it was very important for me to come here, given the extraordinary friendship and alliance between Spain and the U.S.," he said.

King Felipe, who visited Obama in the White House last year with his wife Queen Letizia, said Spain was committed to the closest possible cooperation with the United States.

In an interview with Spain's El Pais published on Saturday, Obama called Spain "an indispensable European partner."

"Spain is a strong NATO ally, we're grateful for Spain's many decades of hosting U.S. forces, and we're major trading partners," Obama said in the interview. "That's why the United States is deeply committed to maintaining our relationship with a strong, unified Spain."

Spain has been stuck in a near seven-month political stalemate since a national election in December stripped Rajoy of his majority and forced parties to negotiate, so far without success, about forming a coalition government.

Rajoy's conservative People's Party (PP) failed to win a parliamentary majority in a repeat election last month, meaning the deadlock is set to continue with the possibility of a third round of elections in the future.

"If we have to repeat the elections it would be a joke that would affect not only the Spanish economy but the credibility of our country both here and abroad," Rajoy told a news conference with Obama at his official residence.

Obama said he wanted to see a "stable" Spain, but the relationship between both countries would not depend on which party was in power. He met with the leaders of the three largest opposition parties, the White House said in a statement.

Obama also spoke about the violence in Dallas, warning that attacks on police over racial bias would hurt the anti-racism Black Lives Matter movement.

(Additional reporting by Maria Vega Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler and Raissa Kasolowsky)