AUSTIN, Texas Darrell Royal, the legendary former University of Texas football coach for whom the Longhorns' stadium is named, has died in Austin, the university said Wednesday. He was 88.

The Longhorns' winningest coach had a record of 167-47-5 from 1957-1976.

Royal, who had Alzheimer's Disease, and his wife, Edith Royal, in February launched the Darrell K Royal Fund for Alzheimer's Research.

(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Vicki Allen)