LOS ANGELES A psychology professor from Europe accused of murder in the 1995 stabbing death of a man who she says raped her pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday in Southern California, and prosecutors said she has agreed to testify against others involved in the killing.

Norma Patricia Esparza, 40, who grew up in Southern California, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to six years in prison, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

She was originally charged with murder in the killing of 24-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez. Two men, her former boyfriend, Gianni Van, 45, and his alleged accomplice Shannon Ray Gries, 43, remain charged with murder in the case.

In 1995, Esparza told Van that Ramirez had raped her, and after Esparza pointed out Ramirez at a bar in Santa Ana, California, Van and others kidnapped and killed him, said Esparza's attorney, Jack Earley.

Prosecutors say Esparza will testify against Van and Gries at their trial next year. Authorities say a third man took part in the kidnapping and killing and owned an auto repair shop where Ramirez is believed to have been tied up and slain, but he has since died.

Esparza, who after leaving California became a professor at Webster University in Geneva and lived in southern France with her husband and young child, was arrested in 2012 on a trip to Boston, gaining international attention for a cold case that prosecutors say was built on the discovery of new evidence.

The break in the case came in 2010, when detectives obtained a DNA match linking one suspected killer to Ramirez, according to City News Service.

Esparza, who was a 20-year-old student at the time of Ramirez's death, was discouraged from reporting to police the rape that she contends she suffered, Earley said.

She remains in jail, and will be sentenced after she testifies in the trial of Van and Gries.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)