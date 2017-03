HOUSTON Three students are being questioned in a stabbing incident at a high school in suburb north of Houston that left one student dead and three others injured on Wednesday, authorities said.

Authorities believe that all "persons of interest" are in custody and being questioned over the incident at Spring High School, which happened just after 7 a.m. CDT (1200 GMT), Sheriff Adrian Garcia told a news conference.

(Reporting by Andrea Lorenz; Writing by David Bailey)