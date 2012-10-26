A New York City Police Crime Scene Unit vehicle stands on West 75th street outside an apartment building where two children died in a stabbing, on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan early October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police officer stands outside an apartment building where two children died in a stabbing, on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan early October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman pauses to lay flowers outside an apartment building where two children died in a stabbing, on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan early October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Flowers are left on columns of an apartment building where two children died in a stabbing, on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan early October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An apartment building on West 75th street where two children died in a stabbing, on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan early October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK New York police on Friday are hoping to interview the critically wounded nanny suspected of stabbing to death two children of a CNBC television executive in the family's luxury Manhattan apartment, a police official said.

The New York Police Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the nanny, identified as Yoselyn Ortega, remains sedated in critical condition at a Manhattan hospital. Ortega, 50, who police say cut her own throat, has not been charged because police have not been able to interview her.

The official said Ortega remains the prime suspect in the stabbing death of two children, Leo, 2, and Lulu, 6.

Police hoped to interview the nanny later on Friday, the official said.

The children's mother, Marina Krim, discovered the bodies of the little boy and girl at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their apartment less than a block from Central Park on Manhattan's affluent Upper West Side, police said.

A CNBC spokesman released a statement Friday expressing the "sadness we all feel" for CNBC executive Kevin Krim and his wife. The couple's "unimaginable loss ... is without measure."

New York Police Department spokesman Paul Browne said the children suffered "multiple stab wounds," and were pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

"It's about the worst thing you can hear or imagine," Browne said at a news briefing Thursday night.

The nanny was found lying on the bathroom floor and had stabbed herself in the neck, police said. A bloody kitchen knife lay on the floor nearby, police said.

The mother had returned home with a third child, 3-year-old Nessie, after the girl's swimming lesson, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said at a media briefing.

She saw that the apartment was dark and returned to the lobby to ask the doorman if the nanny and kids had gone out, he said. The doorman said no, and she returned to the apartment and made the grisly discovery, he said.

A neighbor heard the mother's screams and called 911, police said.

Kevin Krim, the children's father, had been en route home from a business trip at the time, and was met by police at the airport and notified of the tragedy, police said.

Krim is a senior vice president and general manager of CNBC Digital. He moved to CNBC in March from Bloomberg LLP, where he was global head of Bloomberg Digital. A graduate of Harvard University, Krim was also a former executive at Yahoo.

Neighbors said the children's mother was a pediatrician.

The final entry in an online blog that Marina Krim maintained to document her daily life with her children was dated Thursday, hours before the discovery.

"Leo speaks in the most adorable way possible," she wrote. "And he does things like, "(I) want a fresh bagel" and "Dito (what he calls himself) wants cold milk" and most adorable of all, "No thank you" - he never uses "No" alone, it's always paired with "thank you."

A source at NBC News confirmed that the blog - which contains pictures of the Krim family - as Krim's.

(Editing by Dan Burns and Doina Chiacu)