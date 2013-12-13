DENVER A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Colorado on suspicion of stabbing four people in a parking lot outside the stadium hosting a National Football League game between the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers, police said on Friday.

Justin Manzanares was held on three counts of aggravated assault stemming from a knife fight that occurred outside Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Thursday night, Denver police Sergeant Steve Warneke said.

Police believe the melee was a "traffic altercation" that escalated into violence, Warneke said in a video message. He said it followed a dispute after one vehicle pulled out of a parking spot and nearly hit a second vehicle.

"It doesn't appear that this was related to the outcome of the game," Warneke said.

The Chargers defeated the Broncos 27-20, handing the Broncos their first home defeat of the season.

Three of the victims suffered non-life threatening wounds. A fourth person who police believed was stabbed left the area and has not been located, Warneke said. Police initially took three people into custody after the fracas, but two of them were released.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)