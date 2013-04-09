A person is loaded into an ambulance following a mass stabbing at the Cy-Fair campus of Lone Star College in northwest Houston, as seen in this still image from video courtesy of KPRC-TV April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KPRC-TV

At least 14 people were injured during a mass stabbing at a local community college in the northwest Houston area Tuesday morning, according to the local rescue officials.

Four people were critically injured during the incident at the Cy-Fair campus of Lone Star College in Harris County, the Cy-Fair volunteer fire department said.

One suspect was detained, local police said.

"LOCKDOWN at LSC-CyFair. Seek shelter now. If away, stay away," the school posted on Twitter at noon local time.

Three people were shot at a separate campus of Lone Star College in January.

(Reporting By Andrea Lorenz; Writing by Brendan O'Brien)