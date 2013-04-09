At least 14 people were injured during a mass stabbing at a local community college in the northwest Houston area Tuesday morning, according to the local rescue officials.
Four people were critically injured during the incident at the Cy-Fair campus of Lone Star College in Harris County, the Cy-Fair volunteer fire department said.
One suspect was detained, local police said.
"LOCKDOWN at LSC-CyFair. Seek shelter now. If away, stay away," the school posted on Twitter at noon local time.
Three people were shot at a separate campus of Lone Star College in January.
(Reporting By Andrea Lorenz; Writing by Brendan O'Brien)