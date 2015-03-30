A Stanford University provost is urging faculty members to talk to students about academic dishonesty after a "troubling number" of cheating allegations surfaced in one class, prompting the school to open an investigation.

"Among a smattering of concerns from a number of winter courses, one faculty member reported allegations that may involve as many as 20 percent of the students in one large introductory course," Stanford Provost John Etchemendy said in a letter sent to faculty members last week.

His letter described that as "an unusually high number of troubling allegations of academic dishonesty."

Calling dishonesty "corrosive in an academic community," Etchemendy said professors and instructors at the prestigious private university near Palo Alto, California, had a responsibility to clearly articulate academic standards to their students.

Stanford spokeswoman Lisa Lapin said the school's Office of Community Standards was investigating the cheating allegations and would mete out discipline to students found culpable, varying from suspensions to community service.

Lapin said there was no indication of a widespread cheating scandal at Stanford, which like every major university has at least a "handful" of academic dishonesty cases each quarter.

"There was one class in which a large number of concerns were raised by a faculty member. Those are now being investigated, but the provost thought it would be a good opportunity to remind everybody to have clear conversations about the about honor code," she said. "It's not something we're hiding."

Lapin said she did not know how long the investigation would take.

In 2013, some 60 students were forced to withdraw from Harvard University after cheating on a final exam in one of the largest academic scandals to hit the Ivy League school in recent memory.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)