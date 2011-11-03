WASHINGTON Threats to U.S. state budgets, including slow national economic growth, federal spending cuts and low employment, could extend an already prolonged period of austerity, Moody's said on Thursday.

"The U.S. economy's fragility has left some of the largest states with tax receipts trailing projections for the quarter ended September 30," Moody's Investors Services said in a special report, referring to the first quarter of most states' budget years.

"Persistent state fiscal pressures, aggravated by additional federal spending reductions or further weak economic or employment performance may force mid-year budget cuts," the ratings agency added.

Low job growth is tough on states, which receive a third of their revenue from individual income taxes, Moody's said. The nation's unemployment rate has been lodged at or above 9 percent for months, and analysts polled by Reuters expect Friday's unemployment report to show it was 9.1 percent in October.

Other taxes are also dipping, and Moody's highlighted low sales tax levels resulting from weak retail sales and consumer confidence.

"Given the lagged impact of economic conditions on state revenues, however, it is likely that current trends will have a more pronounced effect on revenues later this fiscal year," it said.

Moody's added it will not change its outlook for U.S. states to stable from the current negative.

The housing bust, financial crisis and economic recession caused a sudden collapse of state tax revenue. The decline came so fast that many states had to take the extraordinary steps of slashing spending in the middle of their fiscal years. They also hiked taxes and turned to the federal government for help.

While they were drafting their budgets for this fiscal year, many banked on the national economy to continue improving. That left them with "overly optimistic" budgets, Moody's said.

Now, states are in a bind.

"Instances of subpar performance of some large states, combined with risks to the broader economy, nevertheless underscore that many states face yet another year of difficult choices," Moody's said.

Tax increases have become anathema to voters. The only state-wide tax hike on ballots this month, a measure in Colorado, failed. The U.S. Congress, having stepped in with billions of dollars in aid in 2009 through the economic stimulus plan, has declared an end to help for states.

Furthermore, the federal government is poised to cut funding to states to deal with its own massive deficit.

After years of cutting spending, states have no areas left to find savings.

California, Moody's said, brought in revenue 3.6 percent below projections through September, even though the state's largest revenue source, income taxes, came in better than expected.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey had similar shortfalls, of 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

While Florida said its revenue was only 2.5 percent lower than projections it "made even a larger downward revision in fiscal 2013 revenue," in order to "capture the continued weakness in the state's housing sector and labor markets."

New York's tax collections rose, but still were 1.2 percent short of forecast. The state remains 'vulnerable to adverse investment market conditions," Moody's said.

Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas have all met their projections, according to Moody's.

