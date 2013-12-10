Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs
SINGAPORE Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.
U.S. states' tax revenue growth probably peaked earlier this year as preliminary figures for the second half of 2013 have softened significantly, a study released on Monday said.
State tax revenues rose 9 percent in the second quarter from a year before, according to the latest State Revenue Report from the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government.
Early third-quarter figures from 47 states, however, suggested that revenue gains have slowed to 6.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Albany, New York-based group, the public policy research arm of the State University of New York. Personal income tax collections grew by 5.3 percent and sales tax collections increased by 5.6 percent.
Gains in the first half of the year were led by Western states, with the Far West notching a second-quarter revenue gain of 14.9 percent, the report said. Much of that was attributed to California's increase of 21.2 percent.
For the full report, please click: here\state_revenue_report\2013-12-10-SRR_93.pdf
TOKYO The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.