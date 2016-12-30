NEW YORK U.S. stocks saw solid gains in 2016, buoyed by a post-election rally that fueled the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI to its best performance since 2013 and while the S&P 500 .SPX fell just short of a double-digit return. Below is a list of major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's best and worst performers for the year.
Index RIC YTD Pct change
S&P 500 .SPX +9.5
Dow Jones .DJI +13.4
Industrial Average
Nasdaq Composite .IXIC +7.5
Russell 2000 +19.5
S&P Smallcap 600 .SPCY +24.7
S&P Midcap 400 .IDX +18.7
Dow Jones .DJT +20.4
Transportation
Average
MSCI All-World .MIWD00000PUS +5.6
Index
S&P sector RIC YTD pct change
Energy .SPNY +23.7
Financial .SPSY +20.1
Telecom .SPLRCL +17.8
Industrials .SPLRCI +16.1
Materials .SPLRCM +14.1
Utilities .SPLRCU +12.2
Technology .SPLRCT +12.0
Consumer .SPLRCD +4.3
Discretionary
Consumer Staples .SPLRCS +2.6
Real Estate .SPLRCR +0.01
Healthcare .SPXHC -4.4
Best S&P Performers RIC YTD Pct change
Nvidia (NVDA.O) +223.8
ONEOK Inc (OKE.N) +132.8
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) +94.8
Newmont Mining (NEM.N) +89.4
Applied Materials (AMAT.O) +72.8
Worst S&P RIC YTD Pct change
Performers
Endo Int'l (ENDP.O) -73.1
First Solar (FSLR.O) -51.4
TripAdvisor (TRIP.O) -45.6
Perrigo Co (PRGO.N) -42.5
Vertex (VRTX.O) -41.5
Pharmaceuticals
Dow 30 RIC YTD Pct change
Caterpillar (CAT.N) +36.5
UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) +36.0
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) +32.9
Chevron (CVX.N) +30.8
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) +30.7
IBM (IBM.N) +20.6
3M Co (MMM.N) +18.5
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) +15.8
Verizon (VZ.N) +15.5
Communications
United Technologies (UTX.N) +14.1
Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) +12.8
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) +12.2
Microsoft (MSFT.O) +12.0
Merck & Co (MRK.N) +11.5
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) +11.3
DuPont Co (DD.N) +10.2
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) +10.0
Travelers Cos (TRV.N) +8.5
Boeing Co (BA.N) +7.7
American Express (AXP.N) +6.5
Procter & Gamble (PG.N) +5.9
Intel Corp (INTC.O) +5.3
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) +3.0
General Electric (GE.N) +1.4
Home Depot (HD.N) +1.4
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) +0.6
Visa Inc (V.N) +0.6
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) -0.8
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) -3.5
Nike Inc (NKE.N) -18.7
