NEW YORK Shares of Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) fell sharply on Monday, suffering their biggest one-day decline since late July with the losses concentrated in heavy afternoon selling.

The company was not immediately available for comment, but the move appeared to come on unsubstantiated rumors that activist investor Carl Icahn was liquidating his position in the company. Icahn was also not available for comment, but Fox Business reported that Icahn had not sold a stake, citing sources close to the matter. Reuters was unable to independently verify the Fox report.

The seller of nutritional supplements began Monday's session with slight losses, but selling accelerated in the last hour of the day. The stock ended down 10.3 percent at $40.41, its biggest one-day decline since July 29.

The day's volume of about 4.9 million shares easily outpaced its 50-day average of 2.95 million, and much of the action came in the last 30 minutes of trading.

Herbalife has lost almost half its value so far this year, coming under heavy pressure as noted hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has a $1 billion bet against the company, repeatedly accused it of being a pyramid scheme.

The stock fell as much as 13.56 percent during the session before modestly paring its losses. It turned higher in the after-hours session, rising 2.7 percent to $41.29.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Tom Brown)