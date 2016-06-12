Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK U.S. stock index futures were lower in early trading, indicating Wall Street may open with losses on Monday, the first trading day after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

S&P e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.27 percent at 2090.50 after about 20 minutes of trading.

Earlier on Sunday, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which President Barack Obama described as an act of terror and hate.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)