Another storm system is forecast to hit California early on Monday, the National Weather Service said, days after heavy rains in the drought-stricken state caused mudslides and flash floods that damaged dozens of homes and left roads impassable.

Friday's storm had spawned a small tornado in Southern California -- a rare occurrence there -- that touched down in South Los Angeles, tearing the roof off one structure and damaging at least five others, meteorologists and local officials said.

The state was to get a break from the wild weather on Sunday but a new storm system was approaching from the Pacific Ocean, the National Weather Service said.

One person was found dead on Friday in a rain-swollen flood-control channel in Orange County, officials said. It was the third known storm-related fatality on the West Coast since a band of Pacific storms hit the area earlier in the week.

The heavy rainfall Friday dumped 5 inches (12 cm) on San Marcos Pass, just north of Santa Barbara. Downtown Los Angeles had more than 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of rain, the National Weather Service said.

The rainfall was a boon to Southern California's water supply, as the state endures its worst drought on record.

Los Angeles County collected 1.7 billion gallons of water in its reservoirs, enough to serve 42,000 people for a year, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

"Before the rainy pattern takes a break, cumulative rainfall will have taken a huge slice out of the long-term drought," said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Crews worked overnight to clear roadways of fallen branches, mud and other debris and to repair three dozen malfunctioning traffic lights, the agency said.

An evacuation order was lifted early Saturday for about 1,000 homes in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora after the threat of mudslides had subsided, city officials said.

In Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, homeowners were assessing damage after mudslides swept down hills that a wildfire had stripped of vegetation, damaging dozens of homes and leaving 10 "red tagged," or too unsafe to re-enter, county authorities said

The system had pummeled the Pacific Northwest and the northern half of California on Thursday with downpours and gale-force gusts that caused widespread power outages, disrupted commercial flights in San Francisco and left two dead in Oregon.

