A broad area of low pressure over the south-central Gulf of Mexico has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coast and the western Louisiana coast Monday night and Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

