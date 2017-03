A low pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean, midway between Africa and the Windward Islands, has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"A tropical depression could form later today or on Tuesday while the system moves westward," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

