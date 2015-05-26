Annise Parker, mayor of Houston, Texas, speaks during an interview with Peter Beinart (R) at the Washington Ideas Forum presented by the Aspen Institute and the Atlantic in Washington October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

HOUSTON At least two people have been killed in flooding that hit Houston in the past day and left parts of the city under water, Mayor Annise Parker said on Tuesday.

Parker has also requested the city, the fourth most populous in the country, be declared a disaster area. She added that large parts of Houston are high and dry.

