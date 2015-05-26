Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
HOUSTON At least two people have been killed in flooding that hit Houston in the past day and left parts of the city under water, Mayor Annise Parker said on Tuesday.
Parker has also requested the city, the fourth most populous in the country, be declared a disaster area. She added that large parts of Houston are high and dry.
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.